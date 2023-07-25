Mattering

You matter, but what does mattering really mean?

Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH, discusses "mattering." The 3 core tenants of "mattering" include: (1) awareness, (2) importance, and (3) reliance.

Dr Noonan is a physician, mental health and wellness coach; author of 5 books on managing mental health and mood disorders with a print and video blog; consultant; group facilitator; and Certified Peer Specialist. She has a unique perspective having lived with a mood disorder and bridges that space between provider and recipient of mental health services, which resonates with many people. Dr Noonan is the inaugural recipient of the national Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Peer Support Specialist of the Year 2022. Her most recent books, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, include: Take Control of Your Depression: Strategies to help you feel better now (2018); Helping Others with Depression: Words to Say, Things to Do (2020); andReconnecting after Isolation: Coping with Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD and More (2022).

Related Content

The Allure of the American Messiah

July 25th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

The Case for Dualism in Medicine—Philosophical Misunderstandings and Clinical Implications: Diane O’Leary, PhD

July 20th 2023

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021

The Challenge of Forgiveness in Mass Shootings and Elsewhere

July 18th 2023

What the Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Trial Tells Us About Psychiatry

July 17th 2023

