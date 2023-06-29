Mourning

A psychiatrist mourns as he reflects on the Supreme Court decision....

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

Supreme subversion
A catastrophic ruling
BIPOC progress stalled
The sobering dreadful truth
Colorblindness is absurd

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

Fentanyl: Accelerant of the Adolescent Opioid Crisis

June 28th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Border Boy

June 23rd 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Our Medical Marriage

June 22nd 2023

A Happy Juneteenth

June 19th 2023

