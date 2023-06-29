A psychiatrist mourns as he reflects on the Supreme Court decision....
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
Supreme subversion
A catastrophic ruling
BIPOC progress stalled
The sobering dreadful truth
Colorblindness is absurd
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.