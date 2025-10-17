News|Articles|October 17, 2025

New Post-Hoc Analysis: Ingrezza 40 mg Leads to Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms

Author(s)Leah Kuntz
Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • Continuous 48-week treatment with 40 mg valbenazine showed significant improvement in tardive dyskinesia symptoms, with rapid and sustained benefits.
  • Ingrezza, a VMAT2 inhibitor, allows starting at a therapeutic dose with flexibility to adjust based on individual response and tolerability.
SHOW MORE

New analysis reveals Ingrezza's 40 mg dose significantly improves tardive dyskinesia symptoms, showcasing long-term efficacy and safety in patients.

Neurocrine Biosciences today announced the presentation of a new post-hoc analysis from the phase 3, open-label KINECT 4 study, which demonstrates that patients treated continuously for 48 weeks with the 40 mg dose of once-daily valbenazine (Ingrezza) capsules experienced clinically meaningful improvements in tardive dyskinesia (TD) symptoms.1

Ingrezza is a selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia and the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington disease.2 Ingrezza offers a therapeutic dose from day 1 with no required titration.

"The KINECT 4 post-hoc analysis demonstrated the rapid, sustained, long-term clinical benefit of treatment with Ingrezza at the lowest available dose of 40 mg," said Sanjay Keswani, MD, the chief medical officer of Neurocrine Biosciences. "Ingrezza is the only VMAT2 inhibitor that allows patients to start at a therapeutic dose, stay at that dose or adjust to 60 mg or 80 mg, based on individual response and tolerability. These findings add to previously published data supporting 40 mg as an effective, long-term treatment option."

The KINECT 4 phase 3, open-label study evaluated the long-term efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Ingrezza in adults with TD. Participants in the post-hoc analysis received Ingrezza 40 mg once daily for the first 4 weeks, with the option to escalate to 80 mg daily at week 4, based on tolerability and clinical response. From week 4 through week 48, dose reduction from 80 mg to 40 mg was permitted based on individual tolerability.

The analysis included participants in the Ingrezza 40 mg group (n=45), who received 40 mg throughout the entire study, as well as participants in the Ingrezza 80/40 mg group (n=11), who increased to 80 mg at week 4 and subsequently reduced to 40 mg. Efficacy was evaluated at all postbaseline visits through end of treatment (week 48) using clinician- and patient-reported changes in TD severity, as measured by the Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS), Clinical Global Impression of Change-TD (CGI-TD) and Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC).

Efficacy outcomes demonstrated several clinically meaningful improvements in TD that were sustained throughout the 48-week treatment period in both the Ingrezza 40 mg and Ingrezza 80/40 mg groups. At all postbaseline visits from week 4 to week 48, the mean change from baseline in AIMS total score exceeded the minimally clinical important difference threshold, demonstrating rapid and continuous improvements with Ingrezza treatment. In participants who received 40 mg throughout the entire study, the percentage meeting the AIMS response threshold (≥50% total score improvement from baseline) generally increased over time, with 90% (18/20) of those completing 48 weeks reaching this threshold. The analysis also showed that participants who reduced their dose from 80 mg to 40 mg for tolerability reasons achieved similar therapeutic benefits.

Additionally, from week 8 through week 48, more than half of all participants across both treatment groups met the response threshold for CGI-TD and PGIC, with 90% (18/20) of participants on continuous Ingrezza 40 mg treatment being "much improved" or "very much improved" at week 48 per clinician assessment (CGI-TD) and patient self-report (PGIC).

Notably, efficacy outcomes with Ingrezza 40 mg were comparable with those achieved with 80 mg in the original KINECT 4 study, and the safety and tolerability of treatment was consistent with the known profile of Ingrezza with no new concerns identified. Most treatment-emergent adverse events were mild or moderate in intensity. The most common adverse effects in individuals with TD are sleepiness and tiredness.

Investigators will present findings at the American Psychiatric Nurses Association 39th Annual Conference, taking place October 15-18 in New Orleans.

References

1. Neurocrine Biosciences presents new KINECT® 4 post-hoc analysis demonstrating rapid and sustained therapeutic efficacy of INGREZZA® (valbenazine) 40 mg capsules. News release. October 17, 2025. Accessed October 17, 2025. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocrine-biosciences-presents-new-kinect-4-post-hoc-analysis-demonstrating-rapid-and-sustained-therapeutic-efficacy-of-ingrezza-valbenazine-40-mg-capsules-302586928.html

2. Duerr HA. Ingrezza sprinkle capsules received FDA approval for tardive dyskinesia in adults. Psychiatric Times. April 30, 2024. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/ingrezza-sprinkle-capsules-received-fda-approval-for-tardive-dyskinesia-in-adults

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy
Case-based Simulation

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy

Nicholas Doher, DO; Babak Tousi, MD

View more
Community Practice Connections™: Optimizing the Management of Tardive Dyskinesia—Addressing the Complexity of Care With Targeted Treatment
Multimedia

Community Practice Connections™: Optimizing the Management of Tardive Dyskinesia—Addressing the Complexity of Care With Targeted Treatment

Ilan Melnick, MD; Alejandro Alva, MD; Linda Trinh, DNP, PMHNP, FNP, MPH

View more
PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia
Video

PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia

Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA; Dawn I. Velligan, PhD

View more
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

November 21-22, 2025

Register now!
Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
(CME Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

(CME Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
(Pharmacist Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

(Pharmacist Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us