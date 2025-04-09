News

Article

Poll Results: Is Psychiatry Doing Enough to Address Federal Doubt of the Field?

Author(s):

Psychiatric Times Editors

Key Takeaways

  • Executive Order 14212 mandates risk assessment of psychotropic medications, including SSRIs, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and stimulants.
  • Psychiatric organizations counter concerns that could lead to misinformation and reduced access to evidence-based treatments.
SHOW MORE

We asked our readers if they thought psychiatry is doing enough to address federal doubt. Here's how they responded.

Last month, leading psychiatric organizations addressed Executive Order 14212 in a large joint statement, which called for an assessment of the risks associated with psychotropic medications, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and stimulants. The statement pushed back against concerns that could lead to misinformation and reduced access to evidence-based treatments. You can read the entire statement and view additional exclusive commentary from Joseph F. Goldberg, MD, here.

Following this statement, we asked you if psychiatry is doing enough to address federal doubt of the field. Here is how you all responded.

Is psychiatry doing enough to address federal doubt of the field?

Question: Is psychiatry doing enough to address federal doubt of the field?

Approximately 8.2% said "yes," 20.2% said "I'm not sure," and a whopping 71.7% said "no."

Do these results surprise you? Would you like to share your opinion? If you are interested in writing on this topic, please email us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!

