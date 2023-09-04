Poll: The Rest of 2023

News
Article

As we enter fall, we want to know what you're excited about in psychiatry!

Happy Labor Day

Happy Labor Day! As we enter the fall and winter months, we want to know what you are most interested in. Below are a series of questions to gauge your interest.

What topic is most important to you right now?

Major depressive disorder
Schizophrenia
Substance use disorder
PTSD

What would you like to see more of from us?

Clinical articles
Case-based articles
Commentaries
Slideshows
Videos

Have you heard about our conference?

Yes
No

Feel free to reach out to us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com with any further comments, questions, or concerns. If you would like to learn more about our conference, check out the webpage here.

Related Videos
Related Content

A Labor Day Special: The Workplace Market is Hot for Psychotherapists

September 5th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Grateful Two Years Later, But the Social Psychiatric News Needs Are Greater

September 1st 2023

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021

Accentuate the Positive

August 30th 2023

Travel Log: We Can Travel Wherever We Go and Whoever We Are With

August 29th 2023

