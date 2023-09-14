Positive Top-Line Phase 3 Data on Novel ADHD Treatment, CTx-1301

New positive data for novel ADHD treatment.
CONFERENCE REPORTER
Ann Childress, MD, the lead investigator in the phase 3 CTx-1301-022 study, discusses the positive data, recently shared at 2023 Psych Congress. Data show that the novel treatment can last up to 16 hours, helpful for patients with long days.
Dr Childress is president of the Center for Psychiatry and Behavior Medicine, Inc, and adjunct associate professor at the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine and Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine.