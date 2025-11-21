Prescription Digital Therapeutics: Transforming Health Care Delivery

CONFERENCE REPORTER

"The digital revolution is transforming all of our lives, including health care delivery," said Gus Alva, MD, at the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In the very first session of the day, "Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTs): An Emerging Paradigm in Digital Healthcare," Alva, along with Ilan Melnick, MD, and Patricia Ares-Romero, MD, FASAM, stressed how important the integration of technology can be for improving patient outcomes, particularly in terms of accessibility and personalization.

The group highlighted several PDTs: reSET and reSET-O for substance use disorder, reJOYn for major depressive disorder, EndeavorRx for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Somryst for chronic insomnia, and other new innovations like the Aidia Smart Bottle.

Alva stressed several key components of PDTs for those feeling skeptical:

They are cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration.

They are supported by clinical trials that demonstrate their safety and efficacy.

They are only accessible through health care provider prescription.

They can be used independently or alongside other treatment modalities.

Ares-Romero, when reviewing data, shared the real-world implications these technologies can have on patients. For example, 73% of children with ADHD using EndeavorRx saw improvements in their attention. Additionally, 1 in 3 children no longer had an attention deficit on at least 1 measure of attention. Parents also noted benefit, with 68% reporting improvements of ADHD-related impairments in their children after 2 months of treatment. There were no serious adverse events seen in any clinical trials.

Melnick shared the potential benefits and challenges with these new technologies.

"This is where everything is moving to," said Melnick. "Unfortunately, the insurance plans and things like that have not really caught up yet, but we need to see what the future holds."

In terms of benefits, he listed these items as the most crucial:

Scalability: PDTs can extend treatment beyond sessions with the clinician, especially for underserved populations who may have a difficult time getting to in-person appointments.

Adherence tracking: PDTs provide real-time monitoring.

Not another medication: These are evidence-based, nonpharmacologic alternatives for patients who feel overwhelmed by pharmacologic regimens or are fearful of taking medication.

Challenges worth noting included:

Reimbursement inequity: Insurance has not yet caught up with new PDTs, but are still evolving.

Digital literacy: Some patients may struggle with onboarding.

Privacy concerns: HIPAA compliance, while obviously mandatory, is not always sufficient.

Access inequities: Smartphone ownership and internet access vary, particularly in underserved populations.

"These technologies send reminders, track progress, and really engage our patients," said Melnick. "Using PDTs can allow us to be better patient advocates and help get them better."

How can you access PDTs? The group recommended checking out individual company websites, and consulting with your pharmacy/practice.