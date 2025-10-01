News

Presenting Our October Theme: Lifestyle Psychiatry

  • Lifestyle psychiatry is crucial for improving mental health outcomes, yet many clinicians are unprepared to integrate it into care plans.
  • Psychiatric Times seeks contributions from clinicians on lifestyle factors, stress reduction, and related topics for their October theme.
Explore how lifestyle choices like diet, exercise, and sleep enhance mental health outcomes in psychiatry. Share your insights and experiences today with our October theme!

October Theme: Lifestyle Psychiatry

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our October theme focuses on lifestyle psychiatry. Living well can help improve mental health outcomes, whether that is exercise, a healthy diet, or a good night's sleep. However, many clinicians are unprepared to target lifestyle factors in their care plans.

How do you address lifestyle factors with your patients? Is there a particular lifestyle factor you are interested in learning more about? How do you help patients reduce stress levels? Do you have practice tips to offer your fellow mental health clinicians? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com to be featured in our October content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

Example articles include:

Metabolic Health in Schizophrenia: Toward Nutritional and Metabolism-Based Strategies in Psychiatry

Developing Resilience in Patients

Beyond the Night: Unraveling the Psychiatric Impact of Sleep Disorders

Lifestyle Psychiatry and the Totality of the Person: An Interview With the Outgoing APA President

