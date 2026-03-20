"Prior Auth Parasite"
"A 'Prior Auth' parasite dumps me on hold, sucks another hour from my life, one more chance to practice my 'Close-Your-Eyes- And-Imagine-a-Blank-Screen' coping skill..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem, “
In this poem, Berlin asks, how much do you hate dealing with prior authorizations, AKA “prior auths”?
Prior authorizations are a utilization management strategy used by health insurance companies to determine if they will cover a prescribed procedure, service, or medication. Doctors and other health care providers spend thousands of nonreimbursed hours intended to act as a safety and cost-saving measure by health insurance companies, even as current prior authorization practices cost the US health care system between $23 and $31 billion annually for hours spent collecting information for review, often on lengthy phone calls.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 28 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.