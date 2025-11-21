Providing Timely, Appropriate Treatment of Postpartum Depression

More From Southern Florida Psychiatry
Experts at the Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference emphasize the importance of screening for postpartum depression, highlighting effective treatments and support strategies for new mothers' mental health.
"It is critical that we screen all patients," said Patricia Junquera, MD, "I say all because some women feel a lot of pressure to be happy when they are pregnant."
In their presentation on addressing postpartum depression (PPD), Junquera; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ; and Shulamit Bossewitch, NP, discussed how best to provide timely psychiatric care to new mothers.
Ideally, decisions about psychiatric medication use during after pregnancy should be made before conception. The use of a single medication at a higher dose is preferred over multiple medications. Medications that are used should have fewer metabolites, higher protein binding, and fewer interactions with other medications.1
Women with bipolar disorder have significantly higher risk of postpartum hospitalization, a rate 20 to 30 times higher than the general population. Additionally, the postpartum period is a high-risk time for the first onset or relapse of bipolar disorder.2 Mothers diagnosed with postpartum psychosis may actually have bipolar spectrum disorder, shared Junquera.
In the postpartum and peripartum period, women face increased stigma around body image and weight. This weight stigma is associated with elevated depressive symptoms, stress, and unhealthy behaviors. Approximately 12.7% of women are diagnosed with major depressive disorder during pregnancy; body dissatisfaction is one of the leading causes. This poor body image can be an early predictor of postpartum depression.3
In terms of evidence-based solutions, Junquera recommended the following:
"Words do matter," stressed Crown. Encouraging the healthiest choices possible is important for mothers, but it must be done without shaming, and thus leading to increased guilt, fear, and anxiety in mothers.
Bossewitch highlighted nonpharmacologic interventions. These include:
"There are many effective nondrug options for these moms. They often work best in combination. There is no one size fits all for PPD, as in all mental health," said Bossewitch.
Crown shared more information on pharmacologic options. In terms of antidepressant selection for PPD, the typical antidepressants, SSRIs and SNRIs, are limited by slow onset of action and may not address pathophysiologic mechanisms in PPD. Suicide risk is important to screen for in this patient population.
Brexanolone is the first drug specifically approved for the treatment of PPD. It has a novel treatment approach as a neurosteroid and analogue of allopregnanolone. However, brexanolone was discontinued in 2025 and FDA approval was withdrawn.
Zuranolone is now the first and only oral medication FDA-approved for the treatment of PPD in adults. It is a neuroactive steroid GABA-A receptor. For dosing, appropriate absorption requires 50 mg taken orally once daily alongside a high fat meal in the evening. If the evening dose is missed, patients should take the next dose at the regular time the following evening. It is important not to take extra capsules on the same day to make up for the missed dose. Their are no contraindications per the FDA label. However, new m others should note impaired ability to drive or engage with other potentially hazardous activities. It should also not be used during pregnancy, only after.
"Now, I have a friend who was trained in forensic psychiatry, and he once taught me that we have a moral and legal responsibility to inform all of our patients about all of their treatment options, regardless of what we think about them, as long as they are appropriate treatment options and to allow them an opportunity to make informed choices. So this piece of patient preference is particularly important to consider when we're talking about postpartum depression," shared Crown.
