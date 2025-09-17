Reflections on Resilience

Vilogsiogn/Adobe Stock

Throughout my life I have been asked by incredulous minds the following questions: When do you sleep? When do you find time to do all that you do? Their queries often leave with me feeling exasperated. I breathe the same air you breathe. I prioritize what fills my cup of purpose and joy just like any other human being. Like you, I strive to leave a legacy of service, passion, and creativity. I am not your exceptional Negro!



I have remained resilient despite the weathering that has taken a toll on my soul and the souls of my people. I am reminded of the fortitude and the foresight of my ancestors and their intergenerational light that will never grow dim.



Today, my light shines in the Mile High City as I celebrate the world premiere of my five poems. The poems have been set to music for choir, tenor, and small chamber ensemble. I am thankful for the collaboration with Regis University, The Wild Beautiful Orchestra, The Central City Opera Company, tenor, Dr. Johnnie Felder, composers, Bob Bassett, Drs. Michael Frank, Andre Godsey, and Loretta Notareschi.



I wrote the poem, Resilience today after my friend asked me what does it mean to be resilient as a Black man in America? I pray that it provides a space for a growth mindset.



I am a God fearing man, devoted to his family, his friends, and serving humanity. I am not your exceptional Negro! However, in the words of the eminent Nina Simone, I am young, gifted and Black! And that’s a fact!

Resilience

Being told what defines racism

Being viewed as the exceptional Negro

Being told we are past those dark times

Being viewed as equal in name only

While

Showing up in spaces where my allies are fickle

Showing up with my passion viewed as Black rage

Showing up when my showing up is not enough

Showing up with my pearly whites while my soul is weathering

And

Remembering the strength of my ancestors

Remembering the life giving Negro spirituals

Remembering that I will never give up

Remembering that I will pour from my cup filled with God’s humanity

Dr Frank Clark

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.