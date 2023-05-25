Self-Care in the Face of Catastrophe

“You cannot change what’s happening in the world—all you can do is change your response to what’s happening in the world.”
In this Mental Health Minute, Yalda Safai, MD, MPH, discusses the importance of self-care and practicing cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) skills when faced with either personal or nationwide tragedies such as mass shootings.
Dr Safai is a psychiatrist in New York City. She completed her undergraduate degree at UCLA and went on to do a dual MD/MPH program. She completed a Master’s in Public Health, along with her medical degree, in order to pursue a career in global mental health. She did her training at New York Medical College and currently practices in Connecticut, Florida, New York, and California.
Dr Safai has also been a contributor to multiple news outlets including ABC News, Good Morning America, Fox News, NewsNation, Dr. Phil, and others. She is also a medical reviewer for Healthline and Medical News Today. In addition to the practice of medicine, she dedicates her time to delivering accurate medical information to the general public.