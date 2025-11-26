News|Videos|November 26, 2025

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference: Psychiatric Meetings for Mentorship and Regional Networking

Conferences: the perfect networking opportunity.

CONFERENCE REPORTER
Gus Alva, MD, shares his excitement about the inaugural Southern Florida Psychiatry Meeting, a continuation of the success seen at the Southern California Psychiatry Meeting.

"These are just a phenomenal set of lectures, dynamic speakers, and great topics," shared Alva.

These conferences offer an amazing networking opportunity for regional psychiatric clinicians, starting with California, then Florida, and Jersey City coming soon.

"Having meetings like this grant the opportunity for mentorship and relationship building through networking," said Alva. "I wouldn't be here if I hadn't had the mentors I did early on."

Did you attend the Southern California or Southern Florida Psychiatry Meetings? Let us know your thoughts at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!

Dr Alva is a board-certified psychiatrist, the medical director of ATP Clinical Research, and Mood Disorders Section Editor for Psychiatric Times.

