State of the Union in Mental Health

Having a significant mental health issue is now the new normal.

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, explores the issue of motherhood. Furthermore, what is the state of mental health in the United States overall? Data indicates mental illness rates are rising. What grade would you give our country's mental health?

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

Related Videos
Related Content

Social Psychiatric Predictions

May 19th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

A Yin and Yang Dialectical Psychiatry

May 16th 2023

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021

Mayday! Mayday! It Is B-Day for Migrant Mental Health at Our Border

May 12th 2023

Psychiatry’s High Holy Days

May 10th 2023

Social Psychiatric Predictions

May 19th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

A Yin and Yang Dialectical Psychiatry

May 16th 2023

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021

Mayday! Mayday! It Is B-Day for Migrant Mental Health at Our Border

May 12th 2023

Psychiatry’s High Holy Days

May 10th 2023

Social Psychiatric Predictions

May 19th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

A Yin and Yang Dialectical Psychiatry

May 16th 2023

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021

Mayday! Mayday! It Is B-Day for Migrant Mental Health at Our Border

May 12th 2023

Psychiatry’s High Holy Days

May 10th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.