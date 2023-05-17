State of the Union in Mental Health

Having a significant mental health issue is now the new normal.
Psychiatry & Society
H. Steven Moffic, MD, explores the issue of motherhood. Furthermore, what is the state of mental health in the United States overall? Data indicates mental illness rates are rising. What grade would you give our country's mental health?
Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.