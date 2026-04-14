Study Links Autism and Alzheimer Disease Through Shared Pathophysiology

New evidence showed a biological connection between autism spectrum disorder and Alzheimer disease. Autistic adults may be diagnosed with Alzheimer disease at up to 8 times more often than the general population, and show overlapping pathophysiological elements.1,2 Anavex Life Sciences, developers of blarcamesine, shared that findings linking autism and Alzheimer disease support blarcamesine mapping across shared disease biology the drug addresses.3

“The growing recognition that neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative conditions share fundamental disease biology—particularly around autophagy—validates the foundational science behind Anavex’s platform,” said Wolfgang Liedtke, MD, PhD, senior vice president and global head of neurology at Anavex.3 “We are looking forward to proceeding with pivotal clinical trials on the principle that restoring cellular homeostasis through SIGMAR1 activation may address disease biology across the [central nervous system], from childhood through old age,” he added.

Findings came from a 2026 study evaluating disruptions in autophagy and synaptic regulation in both autism and Alzheimer disease, and were supported by a 2025 study using Medicare and Medicaid records including 114,000 adults with autism. In the recent study of mechanistic disruptions, investigators evaluated pathophysiological and genetic features between the disorders, demonstrating similarities and focusing on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) lymphatic drainage through the nasal turbinates. Using both whole-body blood pool scans and magnetic resonance imaging with diffusion tensor imaging, the paper evaluated nose/heart max ratio, increased extra-axial CSF, size of perivascular spaces, and glymphatic dysfunction. Genetic analysis also looked for shared genes between autism and Alzheimer disease with potential mechanistic connections to the glymphatic system.