News|Videos|November 25, 2025

Stuttering, A Misunderstood Condition: What the Field of Neuropsychiatry Can Do to Help

Gerald A. Maguire, MD highlights the need for psychiatric awareness and treatment of stuttering at the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

"Stuttering has been in the DSM, and it's been recognized as a neuropsychiatric condition, but it's been ignored," Gerald A. Maguire, MD, told Psychiatric Times after his keynote presentation at the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference, "because we haven't been educated about it."

Maguire is here to change that, both through his research and his nonprofit organization, Stuttering Treatment and Research Society (STARS). In his presentation, "Pharmacologic Management of Stuttering," Maguire shared that that stuttering affects 5% of all children and persists to affect over 1% of all adults.1,2

"Psychiatry already treats other conditions that overlay with stuttering," said Maguire, such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, and even posttraumatic stress disorder. "We are the field to help."

Stimulants for ADHD can actually worsen stuttering in some individuals, shared Maguire. Case reports show that certain antipsychotics, like clozapine, can also worsen stuttering.

"Yes, we persons who stutter are here, and commonly here. We look to you, [clinicians] to understand us, work with us, and help us. There are means that we have today to help people who stutter in a comprehensive manner," concluded Maguire.

Those interested in learning more about stuttering can check out the STARS website, which explores clinical and research issues associated with stuttering, including dopamine dysregulation, basal ganglia dysfunction, genetic links, and combination therapies.

Dr Maguire is a psychiatrist and the president and founder of the Stuttering Treatment and Research Society (STARS).

References

1. Kuntz L. Pharmacologic management of stuttering: what psychiatrists need to know. Psychiatric Times. November 22, 2025. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/pharmacologic-management-of-stuttering-what-psychiatrists-need-to-know

2. Maguire GA, Riley GD, Yu BP. A neurological basis of stuttering? Lancet Neurol. 2002;1(7):407.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy
Case-based Simulation

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy

Nicholas Doher, DO; Babak Tousi, MD

View more
Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us