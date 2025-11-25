Stuttering, A Misunderstood Condition: What the Field of Neuropsychiatry Can Do to Help

CONFERENCE REPORTER

"Stuttering has been in the DSM, and it's been recognized as a neuropsychiatric condition, but it's been ignored," Gerald A. Maguire, MD, told Psychiatric Times after his keynote presentation at the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference, "because we haven't been educated about it."

Maguire is here to change that, both through his research and his nonprofit organization, Stuttering Treatment and Research Society (STARS). In his presentation, "Pharmacologic Management of Stuttering," Maguire shared that that stuttering affects 5% of all children and persists to affect over 1% of all adults.1,2

"Psychiatry already treats other conditions that overlay with stuttering," said Maguire, such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, and even posttraumatic stress disorder. "We are the field to help."

Stimulants for ADHD can actually worsen stuttering in some individuals, shared Maguire. Case reports show that certain antipsychotics, like clozapine, can also worsen stuttering.

"Yes, we persons who stutter are here, and commonly here. We look to you, [clinicians] to understand us, work with us, and help us. There are means that we have today to help people who stutter in a comprehensive manner," concluded Maguire.

Those interested in learning more about stuttering can check out the STARS website , which explores clinical and research issues associated with stuttering, including dopamine dysregulation, basal ganglia dysfunction, genetic links, and combination therapies.

Dr Maguire is a psychiatrist and the president and founder of the Stuttering Treatment and Research Society (STARS).

References

1. Kuntz L. Pharmacologic management of stuttering: what psychiatrists need to know. Psychiatric Times. November 22, 2025. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/pharmacologic-management-of-stuttering-what-psychiatrists-need-to-know