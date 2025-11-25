News|Videos|November 25, 2025

The Emerging Field of Women's Mental Health: Nonpharmacologic Management of Postpartum Depression

Shulamit Bossewitch discussed nonpharmacological support for postpartum depression at the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Shulamit Bossewitch, NP, a specialist in women's mental health, presented on nonpharmacologic treatments for postpartum depression (PPD) at the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference in West Palm Beach, FL. Afterwards, she sat down with Psychiatric Times to share more information on what she calls "the emerging field of women's mental health." Many new mothers may be afraid to take medication while pregnant, breastfeeding, or caring for their new child. However, tending to the mother's mental health is crucial for both mother and baby, emphasized Bossewitch.

"There are many effective nondrug options for these moms. They often work best in combination. There is no one size fits all for PPD, as in all mental health," said Bossewitch.

Bossewitch highlighted the following nonpharmacologic interventions in her presentation:

  • Psychotherapy like cognitive behavioral therapy, interpersonal therapy, and supportive counseling.
  • Peer support and group therapy, which can help prevent mothers from feeling isolated.
  • Exercise, as regular physical activity can improve mood by boosting endorphins.
  • Mindfulness-based interventions, such as breathwork. While there are only limited direct studies, anecdotal and clinical reports highlight benefits.
  • Sleep, which can be especially difficult. Sleeping when the baby sleeps, establishing a nighttime routine, and avoiding screen time can help improve sleep hygiene for new mothers.
  • Nutrition and supplements, as a balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals can support mood regulation. Limiting caffeine and alcohol and staying hydrated can help stabilize energy and mood.
  • Environmental interventions can maintain structure for new mothers. Building quiet time, reducing noise and clutter, and reminding her that she has interests outside of just the baby can help mothers feel normal.
  • Engage with the partner and family. Educating partners and family encourages emotional and practical support.
  • Bright light therapy can help stabilize mood, improve sleep, and reduce fatigue.1-3
  • Electroconvulsive therapy, while not FDA approved for PPD, is particularly effective for PPD with psychotic features or catatonia.
  • rTMS, also not FDA approved for PPD, shows some evidence of reducing PPD symptoms in small studies.

"There are very specific needs to women and new mothers," said Bossewitch. "How can we help them get the emotional and practical support they need?"

Combatting stigma should be a high priority for all of us, emphasized Bossewitch. New mothers can feel isolated or embarrassed, and defeating the stigma around motherhood and mental health can help reduce these feelings.

"The first step for them getting help is just showing up," concluded Bossewitch.

Ms Bossewitch is a nurse practitioner in Miami Beach, FL.

References

1. Corral M, Kuan A, Kostaras D. Bright light therapy's effect on postpartum depression. Am J Psychiatry. 2000;157(2):303-304.

2. Oren DA, Wisner KL, Spinelli M, et al. An open trial of morning light therapy for treatment of antepartum depression. Am J Psychiatry. 2002;159(4):666-669.

3. Bais B, Kamperman AM, Bijma HH, et al. Effects of bright light therapy for depression during pregnancy: a randomised, double-blind controlled trial. BMJ Open. 2020;10(10):e038030.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy
Case-based Simulation

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy

Nicholas Doher, DO; Babak Tousi, MD

View more
Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us