The Emerging Field of Women's Mental Health: Nonpharmacologic Management of Postpartum Depression

Shulamit Bossewitch, NP, a specialist in women's mental health, presented on nonpharmacologic treatments for postpartum depression (PPD) at the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference in West Palm Beach, FL. Afterwards, she sat down with Psychiatric Times to share more information on what she calls "the emerging field of women's mental health." Many new mothers may be afraid to take medication while pregnant, breastfeeding, or caring for their new child. However, tending to the mother's mental health is crucial for both mother and baby, emphasized Bossewitch.

"There are many effective nondrug options for these moms. They often work best in combination. There is no one size fits all for PPD, as in all mental health," said Bossewitch.

Bossewitch highlighted the following nonpharmacologic interventions in her presentation:

Psychotherapy like cognitive behavioral therapy, interpersonal therapy, and supportive counseling.

Peer support and group therapy, which can help prevent mothers from feeling isolated.

Exercise, as regular physical activity can improve mood by boosting endorphins.

Mindfulness-based interventions, such as breathwork. While there are only limited direct studies, anecdotal and clinical reports highlight benefits.

Sleep, which can be especially difficult. Sleeping when the baby sleeps, establishing a nighttime routine, and avoiding screen time can help improve sleep hygiene for new mothers.

Nutrition and supplements, as a balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals can support mood regulation. Limiting caffeine and alcohol and staying hydrated can help stabilize energy and mood.

Environmental interventions can maintain structure for new mothers. Building quiet time, reducing noise and clutter, and reminding her that she has interests outside of just the baby can help mothers feel normal.

Engage with the partner and family. Educating partners and family encourages emotional and practical support.

Bright light therapy can help stabilize mood, improve sleep, and reduce fatigue. 1-3

Electroconvulsive therapy, while not FDA approved for PPD, is particularly effective for PPD with psychotic features or catatonia.

rTMS, also not FDA approved for PPD, shows some evidence of reducing PPD symptoms in small studies.

"There are very specific needs to women and new mothers," said Bossewitch. "How can we help them get the emotional and practical support they need?"

Combatting stigma should be a high priority for all of us, emphasized Bossewitch. New mothers can feel isolated or embarrassed, and defeating the stigma around motherhood and mental health can help reduce these feelings.

"The first step for them getting help is just showing up," concluded Bossewitch.

Ms Bossewitch is a nurse practitioner in Miami Beach, FL.

