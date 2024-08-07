This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

This rerun from August 16th, 2023, focused on the evaluation of risks. Even Freud, who seemed to recognize the horrors that humanity was capable of, was late to react to the threat of the Nazis. Now we struggle with what appears to be an inadequate response from psychiatrists and society to climate instability and to artificial intelligence. With the Goldwater Rule as an obstacle, we also have been trying to assess the risks of the candidates of both political parties. When, if ever, does a psychiatric ethical principle justify being broken?



If you have been viewing these rerun videos due to my vacation over the last few months, I hope they have still proved to be of interest and relevance. For me, it is striking and informative to assess the outcome of the content of videos from about a year ago and more. That helps keep me honest.

