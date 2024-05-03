The Latest Updates on KarXT

The chief scientific officer and medical director of Segal Trials shares more on KarXT, a first in class for muscarinic agonists, and what he's excited about at the upcoming 2024 APA Annual Meeting.

Rishi Kakar, MD, chief scientific officer and medical director of Segal Trials, shares more on the most recent data on xanomeline-trospium (KarXT) from the 2024 Annual Schizophrenia International Research Society Congress in Florence, Italy. It was previously known that KarXT had shown robust and meaningful efficacy for patients with acute schizophrenia, but new data proves its long-term efficacy over 52 weeks. Kakar considers KarXT a first in class for muscarinic agonists.

Kakar also shares why he is excited about the upcoming 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting as a clinician and clinical researcher, including the new agents in development.

Dr Kakar is the chief scientific officer and medical director of Segal Trials, a board-certified psychiatrist, and a principal investigator of over 200 phase I to IV outpatient and inpatient clinical studies.

