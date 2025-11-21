News|Videos|November 21, 2025

The Positive Impact of Prescription Digital Therapeutics: Insights From Patricia Ares-Romero, MD

Presenters at the Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference shared how prescription digital therapeutics can greatly improve patient outcomes.

Patricia Ares-Romero, MD, presented on the positive impact prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) have on patient outcomes at the Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. This was a high-level views of what PDTs are available and how clinicians can best utilize them in their practices.

"It's very exciting to bring new technology to our patients and providers," said Ares-Romero, who is the chief medical officer and CEO of Doctor PattyMD in Miami, Florida.

There are several PDTs that are currently cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration, including reSET-O, the one Ares-Romero most frequently uses in her own practice for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

reSET-O works by delivering 3 forms of treatment: (1) cognitive behavioral therapy, (2) fluency training, and (3) contingency management.1 In research, participants’ using reSET-O shared that the PDT was easy to use, enjoyable, and helped provide a safe space to admit recurring substance use.2

The most prominent challenge of incorporating PDTs is finances—namely, the current lack of consistent insurance coverage, shared Ares-Romero.

"The biggest hurdle is getting insurance companies to see the value, because they really do help our patients, particularly with retention," said Ares-Romero.

