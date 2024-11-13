Blog

Article

Therapeutic Kindness

Author(s):

H. Steven Moffic, MD

Key Takeaways

  • Dr. Moffic highlights the significance of kindness in social relationships, particularly following divisive events like elections.
  • He has a distinguished career in cultural and ethical psychiatry and continues to work as a pro bono community psychiatrist.
It's time for kindness...

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

After such a conflictual and, at times, disrespectful, election process, we need every one of what I call social psychoexemplaries. This rererun video emphasizes one that is so important to all our social relationships: kindness, loving kindness.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

