Updates on Remternetug for Alzheimer Disease

Biglan described the LAKI study, which enrolled cognitively unimpaired individuals or those with mild cognitive impairment who have evidence of amyloid pathology confirmed by plasma biomarker. The trial was designed with primary care providers in mind, relying on blood-based diagnostics and standard cognitive assessments to streamline eligibility determination and reduce referral delays. Both speakers emphasized the clinical rationale for early intervention, with Biglan noting that "identifying individuals who are at highest risk for developing symptoms of Alzheimer disease—before they have significant or have no symptoms—allows us to delay or prevent the onset of those symptoms, which has a huge impact on individual quality of life."

Dabora reinforced this position, stating that "when you treat patients that have a higher cognition state at background, or that have minimal cognition impairment, we can delay or slow the disease in a greater way compared to patients who are more far down the road." The LAKI study employs a hybrid design with decentralized elements and centralized outcome raters to minimize site variability and reduce participant burden. A parallel arm within the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network study is also evaluating remternetug in autosomal dominant Alzheimer disease.

Dr Dabora is associate vice president for Alzheimer’s disease clinical development at Eli Lilly.

Dr Biglan is associate vice president at Eli Lilly and adjunct clinical professor of neurology at the University of Rochester.

References

1. A study of remternetug (LY3372993) in early Alzheimer's disease (TRAILRUNNER-ALZ 3). ClinicalTrials.gov. November 20, 2025. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06653153

2. Remternetug (LY3372993): a next-generation pyroglutamate-A-Beta monoclonal antibody in Alzheimer's disease. Mind the Gulf. https://mindthegulf.com/article.php?id=138