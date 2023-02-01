Watch for Secondary Trauma, For This Is the Winter of our Discontent

"If it bleeds, it leads..."

Psychiatry & Society

January was a rough month for us socially, as H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses. Specifically, he calls attention to the video of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Is it helpful to watch these videos or are we exposing ourselves to secondary trauma? How much are psychiatrists exposed to trauma of this sort, and should you limit your own exposure? In general, are we as a society exposed to too much violence?

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times™.

Taking Psychoanalysis off the Couch and Into the World: 2022 Sigourney Award Winner

February 1st 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

The 8 Minute Phone Call: Finding Time for Friendship

January 31st 2023

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021

There is a World of Social Psychiatric Challenges and You can Help Solve Them!

January 30th 2023

Watching for Words as Weapons on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 27th 2023

