News|Articles|November 7, 2025

Week In Review: November 3-7

Key Takeaways

  • Caplyta's approval as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder provides new options for treatment-resistant depression patients.
  • AXS-05 received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for Alzheimer disease agitation, showing significant improvement in the ADVANCE-1 study.
FDA approves Caplyta for major depressive disorder, a new sNDA for Alzheimer disease, and news in correctional psychiatry.

FDA Approves Caplyta for Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

The FDA released approval for Caplyta (lumateperone) as an adjunct for major depressive disorder. This approval provides more options for patients struggling with treatment resistant depression who have not responded to antidepressant monotherapy. Read the full news here.

sNDA Submitted for AXS-05 for the Treatment of Alzheimer Disease Agitation

AXS-05, a drug targeting Alzheimer disease agitation, received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation due to positive study results. The ADVANCE-1 study showed significant improvement in agitation over placebo and bupropion, with no cognitive impairment. Read more here.

Combination Therapy With TMS and Ketamine for Depression, Neuropathic Pain, and Substance Use Disorder: A Network-Based Approach

Transcranial magnetic stimulation and ketamine combination therapy shows enhanced efficacy for treatment-resistant depression, neuropathic pain, and substance use disorders by targeting interconnected brain networks. The salience, default mode, and central executive networks are key neurocircuitry involved in psychiatric and neuropsychiatric syndromes, influencing emotional and cognitive processes, writes Dr Best. Discover more here.

Correctional Psychiatry Enters a New Era: NCCHC Releases 2026 Mental Health Standards

The NCCHC releases new guidelines, emphasizing ethics, evidence-based, and person-centered psychiatric care. The new standards highlight clinical accountability, interdisciplinary collaboration, and clinician roles in screening and evaluation. See the full article here.

Survival Guide For Human Therapists In A Chatbot World

Allen Frances, MD, and Deven Dees discuss how clinicians can navigate a world with growing presence of artificial intelligence. The authors outline the potential use and dangers of chatbots for therapy or psychiatric care, and provide tips for clinicians. See the story here.

