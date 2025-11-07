Week In Review: November 3-7

FDA Approves Caplyta for Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

The FDA released approval for Caplyta (lumateperone) as an adjunct for major depressive disorder. This approval provides more options for patients struggling with treatment resistant depression who have not responded to antidepressant monotherapy.

sNDA Submitted for AXS-05 for the Treatment of Alzheimer Disease Agitation

AXS-05, a drug targeting Alzheimer disease agitation, received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation due to positive study results. The ADVANCE-1 study showed significant improvement in agitation over placebo and bupropion, with no cognitive impairment.

Combination Therapy With TMS and Ketamine for Depression, Neuropathic Pain, and Substance Use Disorder: A Network-Based Approach

Transcranial magnetic stimulation and ketamine combination therapy shows enhanced efficacy for treatment-resistant depression, neuropathic pain, and substance use disorders by targeting interconnected brain networks. The salience, default mode, and central executive networks are key neurocircuitry involved in psychiatric and neuropsychiatric syndromes, influencing emotional and cognitive processes, writes Dr Best.

Correctional Psychiatry Enters a New Era: NCCHC Releases 2026 Mental Health Standards

The NCCHC releases new guidelines, emphasizing ethics, evidence-based, and person-centered psychiatric care. The new standards highlight clinical accountability, interdisciplinary collaboration, and clinician roles in screening and evaluation.

Survival Guide For Human Therapists In A Chatbot World