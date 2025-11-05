Combination Therapy With TMS and Ketamine for Depression, Neuropathic Pain, and Substance Use Disorder: A Network-Based Approach

Recent advances in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and ketamine therapy are offering new hope to patients burdened by complex, treatment-resistant illness conditions including depression, neuropathic pain, and substance use disorders.1,2 While initially developed to make TMS more tolerable and practical, more than 15 years of clinical and imaging evidence now indicate that coadministering TMS and ketamine produces more robust, more durable improvement than either therapy alone, even for the most refractory presentations.3,4

Moving from Circuits to Clinical Care

Clinical neuroscience increasingly recognizes that many psychiatric and neuropsychiatric syndromes reflect disruptions in interconnected brain networks, rather than isolated regions. Network-focused neuroimaging has revealed shared patterns of dysfunction across affective, pain, and substance use disorders.5 The brain's functional architecture—including the salience, default mode, and central executive networks—can help reframe and target these complex conditions:

Key Neurocircuitry Involved

Salience Network (anterior cingulate cortex [ACC], anterior insula): Coordinates the brain’s response to salient emotional and somatic stimuli. Hyperactivity is linked to pain amplification and emotional reactivity.

Default Mode Network (DMN) (medial prefrontal cortex, posterior cingulate cortex, precuneus): Central to rumination and self-referential thinking; its overactivity sustains depressive thinking and craving.

Active (Central Executive) Attention Network (dorsolateral prefrontal cortex [DLPFC], parietal cortex): Enables cognitive control over emotion, behavior, and pain; hypoactivity here is seen in depression and impulsivity.

Figure 1. Functional Brain Networks: Salience Network, Default Mode Network, Central Executive Network

Figure 2.