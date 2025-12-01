News|Videos|December 1, 2025

"Words Matter": Best Practices in Treating Postpartum Depression

The language clinicians use while talking to postpartum patients is critical. Learn more on best practices in treating this unique patient population.

CONFERENCE REPORTER
In her presentation at the Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference, Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared information on pharmacologic treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).1 However, treatment of PPD goes beyond merely pharmacology.

A crucial aspect to ask about, emphasized Crown, is weight gain, as patients can feel fearful and anxious about it. Speaking empathetically and encouraging them to ask questions can be an enormous help. Encouraging the healthiest choices possible is important for mothers, but it must be done without shaming, and thus leading to increased guilt, fear, and anxiety in mothers.2

"Each woman is different in how they present, how they change, and how they feel about those changes," said Crown.

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant at State College, Pennsylvania, and owner of Future Options Research.

References

1. Kuntz L. Providing timely, appropriate treatment of postpartum depression. Psychiatric Times. November 21, 2025. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/providing-timely-appropriate-treatment-of-postpartum-depression

2. Riesco-González FJ, Antúnez-Calvente I, Vázquez-Lara JM, et al. Body image dissatisfaction as a risk factor for postpartum depression. Medicina (Kaunas). 2022;58(6):752.

