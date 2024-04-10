Work With Compassion

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.



As I mentioned last week, this time of year is annually filled with religious holidays, with the implicit promise of better times. Last year we focused on the transmission of intergenerational trauma, much of which historically has been based in religious-based trauma. This ongoing vulnerability to unresolved trauma is now obvious for the Jewish individuals, the descendants of Black slaves, Indigenous individuals, and more, including the wars going on now in Ukraine and the Middle East. This cycle must be recognized and taught to people, coupled with the message that the past does not have to be the future. It is a global challenge that needs solutions for the future well-being of humanity.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.