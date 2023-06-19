A Happy Juneteenth

A psychiatrist poetically reflects on Juneteenth...

Stockgiu/Adobestock

Stockgiu/Adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

A happy Juneteenth
Freedom must not become yore
Onward we will march
Present day bondage is here
Create peace and love we must

Read last year's poem, A Psychiatrist's Reflections: Jubilant Juneteenth.

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

Related Videos
Related Content

rTMS and Bipolar Depression: Predicting Clinical Response

June 18th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Mixed Bag Phase 3 Data for ADHD Treatment Presented at ASHP Meeting

June 12th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

On the Hospital Bed

June 9th 2023

Warning

June 3rd 2023

rTMS and Bipolar Depression: Predicting Clinical Response

June 18th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Mixed Bag Phase 3 Data for ADHD Treatment Presented at ASHP Meeting

June 12th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

On the Hospital Bed

June 9th 2023

Warning

June 3rd 2023

rTMS and Bipolar Depression: Predicting Clinical Response

June 18th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Mixed Bag Phase 3 Data for ADHD Treatment Presented at ASHP Meeting

June 12th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

On the Hospital Bed

June 9th 2023

Warning

June 3rd 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.