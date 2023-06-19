A psychiatrist poetically reflects on Juneteenth...
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
A happy Juneteenth
Freedom must not become yore
Onward we will march
Present day bondage is here
Create peace and love we must
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.