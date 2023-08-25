A Small Needful Fact

Blog
Article

"...he put gently into the earth some plants which, most likely, some of them, in all likelihood, continue to grow..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Ross Gay's poem "A Small Needful Fact," which is based on the events of July 17, 2014, when Eric Garner, a 43-year-old African American man, was killed by Daniel Pantaleo, a New York City Police Department officer, who put Garner in a prohibited chokehold while arresting him.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Related Videos
Related Content

The Poetic Body

August 22nd 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Creativity Outlets: The Clinician’s Battery for Recharging

August 18th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Poetry and Me

August 16th 2023

What I Love

August 14th 2023

The Poetic Body

August 22nd 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Creativity Outlets: The Clinician’s Battery for Recharging

August 18th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Poetry and Me

August 16th 2023

What I Love

August 14th 2023

The Poetic Body

August 22nd 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Creativity Outlets: The Clinician’s Battery for Recharging

August 18th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Poetry and Me

August 16th 2023

What I Love

August 14th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.