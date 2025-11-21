Our Founder
"Give us this day our dividends in cash and fixed stock options as we outperform all coders against us..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
Newsletter
Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.