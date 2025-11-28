Digging
Key Takeaways
- Seamus Heaney, a Nobel laureate, explored themes of nature, family, and politics, influenced by his rural Irish roots.
- Heaney published over 20 poetry volumes, held professorships at Harvard and Oxford, and translated Beowulf.
"When the spade sinks into gravelly ground: My father, digging. I look down..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
