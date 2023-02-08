A Tale of 3 Retirements: Football Star Tom Brady, Black Psychiatrist James Amos, and Me

"Can you imagine how satisfying this will be when you're retired?"
Psychiatry & Society
H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses retiement. He has been retired for about 10 years, but encourages others to find meaning and "work" that matters in retirement.
Other notable recent retirees include James Amos and Tom Brady.
Are you coming close to retirement, or enjoying retirement?
Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times™.