A Valentine to our Eclipsing Sun

News
Article

Look for the sunshine in everyday life!

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, wishes everyone a Happy Valentine's Day and discusses the upcoming eclipse. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the path of the moon crosses directly in front of the sun, will happen on April 8.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

Related Videos
Related Content
Exploring Diverse Facets of Love Through 10 Films on Valentine’s Day

Exploring Diverse Facets of Love Through 10 Films on Valentine’s Day

February 14th 2024
Article
Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021
Podcast
superbowl

The Chiefs and Love Win the Super Bowl

February 13th 2024
Article
Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021
Podcast
dragon

May the Mythical Dragon Influence Reality in this Chinese and Eastern New Year

February 12th 2024
Article
football

The Super Bowl Examples of Selecting Players and Its Relationship to Our Patients

February 9th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.