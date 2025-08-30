Benjamin Griffeth, MD

There are seasons in our life when we are blessed to fellowship with individuals whose moral compass guides them toward an incessant exploration of munificence, prudence, and transcendence. Dr Benjamin Griffeth (affectionately known as Griff) is my friend, colleague, and a retired Navy veteran, who values the opportunity to lead with humility and learn from his journeymen and journeywomen. Throughout his career he has left an indelible mark regarding his service to our country, the field of psychiatry, and mentoring the future leaders in medicine. He has an unflappable persona and an impeccable utilization of levity to resolve our angst. He is the ally you want standing next to you advocating for peace and justice.

Dr Griffeth recently went on a voyage to Alaska with his family. He would occasionally send me pictures of beautiful landscapes during his respite. During our correspondence, I began to reflect on the photos, his legacy, and the impact that he has had on my growth personally and professionally. Therefore, I was inspired to author the poem, “Benevolence.”

Benevolence

(Dedicated to my friend and colleague Dr Benjamin Griffeth)

There he goes, the always courageous, enthusiastic explorer on his quest to view the Last Frontier, a state of majestic discovery that beckons this journeyman to consult with his God ,who made the colossal glaciers and who gave life giving breath to the placid ocean waters, while liaising with fellow voyagers seeking enlightenment and encouragement for the season ahead.

He travels with sea legs that have been contemplative, compassionate, and curious,

but never assuming and always altruistic.

Where there is ambivalence, he is the anchor that provides clarity for the future sea cadets who will serve the country and not self.

Where there is doubt, he is one of the many nautical stars whose blue light shines in the Alaskan sky guiding and guided by renewed trust and unwavering hope.

Where there is sickness, he is one of God’s eagles soaring with a vision for harmony and the strength to assuage hate despite the turbulent winds of division.

So, there he goes, the always courageous, enthusiastic explorer chronicling his life of servitude to God and to country.

Frank A. Clark, MD

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times