Celebrating Thanksgiving 2022

In honor of Thanksgiving, Psychiatric Times shares some recent reflections on Thanksgiving and the value of gratitude and thankfulness.

Giving Thanks and Expressing Gratitude

Of all the holidays, what makes Thanksgiving so special?

Celebrating Thanksgivukkah

Combining Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and December birthday celebrations for the ultimate unique family dinner.

A Mindful Thanksgiving Meal

What foods can be incorporated into a Thanksgiving meal to improve mood, mindfulness, and well-being?

Celebrating Shabbosgiving

You may have heard of Thanksgivukkah—but here is a new American-Jewish tradition for consideration.

A Psychiatrist’s Reflections for Thanksgiving

The importance of being thankful, reflective, and hopeful.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Psychiatric Times™! To see more holiday reflections from clinicians, follow our Holiday Traditions series.

Do you have a favorite tradition or activity that you enjoy with your loved ones during the holidays? If so, write to us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com for a chance to be featured in our Holiday Traditions series.

