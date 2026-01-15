News|Articles|January 15, 2026

Centanafadine Pharmacological Profile Affirms Potential for Treatment of ADHD

Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • Centanafadine, an NDSRI, increases norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin levels, showing potential for ADHD symptom management.
  • Intracerebral microdialysis in rats revealed significant monoamine increases in critical brain regions, with effects lasting four hours.
SHOW MORE

Centanafadine demonstrates promising effects on ADHD symptoms, enhancing key neurotransmitters without increasing psychomotor activity, according to poster data.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Centanafadine shows potential benefit to treat symptoms of attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD), according to poster data presented at the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Diseases, in San Diego, California, January 15-18, 2026.1 The drug was confirmed as a norepinephrine, dopamine, serotonin reuptake inhibitor (NDSRI), and showed unique activity across all monoamine transporters.

The study utilized intracerebral microdialysis on rats to measure the effects of centanafadine on extracellular monoamines in the prefrontal cortex and ventral striatum. Action in these regions is considered critical in ADHD treatment. Locomotor activity and microdialysis were performed at the same time, according to the Culex Bambino/Raturn system. After baseline sampling at 80 minutes, centanafadine 3, 10, or 30 mg/kg or vehicle was administered to the test and vehicle rat groups. Dialysate samples were collected at 20-minute intervals for 4 hours after administration. Monoamine concentration was quantified by high-performance liquid chromatography with electrochemical detection.

Data showed potential for benefit in symptoms associated with ADHD, such as emotional dysregulation, executive function deficits, and comorbid anxiety symptoms. Centanafadine increased extracellular concentrations of norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin in cortical and subcortical regions, dependent on dose. Increases in concentration plateaued around 60 minutes, with effects maintained through 4 hours. The drug had no effect on locomotor activity compared with vehicle, indicating a low risk for unwanted psychomotor activity. Increases of monoamines in the prefrontal cortex included average increases (over 0-4 hours) of 1184% for serotonin, 604% for norepinephrine, and 281% for dopamine, all with P < 0.001). The effect of centanafadine on serotonin was also greater than previously predicted based on in vitro observations. Peak increases in serotonin in vivo were 1638% and 1184% in the prefrontal cortex and 1590% and 1119% in the ventral striatum (at 30mg/kg dose (P < 0.001)) at 80 minutes and 0-4 hour average, respectively.

Centanafadine is an NDSRI currently under investigation for treatment of ADHD. In previous phase 3 trials, it has shown positive efficacy and safety results in children, adolescents, and adults. A randomized controlled trial of centanafadine in adolescents showed a 328.8 mg dose was efficacious for treatment of ADHD in ages 13 to 17.2 A 52-week open-label safety and tolerability showed centanafadine sustained release 400 mg was safe and efficacious for long-term treatment of adults with ADHD.3 Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, the developer of centanafadine, submitted a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration in November of 2025.4

References

1. Heal DJ, Smith SL, Gosden J, et al. Pharmacological characterization of centanafadine—potential implications for efficacy and safety in ADHD and comorbid psychiatric disorders. Poster presented at: American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Diseases; January 15-18, 2025; San Diego, California. Accessed January 15, 2026.

2. Ward CL, Childress AC, Jin N, et al. Centanafadine for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in adolescents: a randomized clinical trial. J Am Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry. Published online July 4, 2025.

3. Mattingly GW, Turkoglu O, Chang D, et al. 52-week open-label safety and tolerability study of centanafadine sustained release in adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. J Clin Psychopharmacol. 2025;45(5):454-462.

4. Otsuka Pharmaceuticals submits new drug application to US FDA for centanafadine for the treatment of ADHD in children, adolescents, and adults. Press release. November 24, 2025. Accessed January 15, 2026. https://www.otsuka-us.com/news/otsuka-pharmaceutical-submits-new-drug-application-us-fda-centanafadine-treatment-adhd

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Southern California Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern California Psychiatry Conference

July 10-11, 2026

Register now!
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Jersey City Psychiatry
In-Person Event

Jersey City Psychiatry

October 2-3, 2026

Register now!
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

December 4-5, 2026

Register now!
Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care
Video

Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care

John Koo, MD; T.J. Chao, MPAS, PA-C

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia

Ilan Melnick, MD; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Maria Collado, MD, FAPA

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Juan D. Oms, MD, FAPA; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Ginger Shupe, MD

View more
Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; Erin C. Crown, MHSPAS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more