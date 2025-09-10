Changing the Narrative on Suicide Prevention: A Conversation With AFSP’s Christine Yu Moutier, MD

News
Christine Yu Moutier, MD, discusses suicide prevention strategies, highlighting risk factors and the importance of culturally competent care for vulnerable populations.
CLINICAL CONVERSATIONS
September 10, 2025, is World Suicide Prevention Day. This day of recognition was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention and the World Health Organization in order to raise awareness and establish worldwide commitment to preventing suicides.1 This year’s theme is “Change the Narrative.” In recognition of this important day, Psychiatric Times sat down with Christine Yu Moutier, MD, the chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), to raise awareness on important clinical issues related to suicide and help change the current narrative.
Psychiatric Times: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 50,000 individuals died by suicide in 2023.2 What patients are most at risk?
Christine Yu Moutier, MD: There are multiple populations at increased risk for suicide based on a number of clinical, social, and environmental factors, which include social determinants of suicide risk.3 Patients often have intersectional identities and layered biological and historical risk factors, so it is important to consider patients as holistically as possible. Those at risk include:
PT: About 50% of suicides in 2023 were via firearm.2 How can clinicians approach the conversation with patients about firearm safety?
Moutier: No one takes their life for a single reason, but risk is greater when a firearm and other lethal means are present and accessible. This poses significant suicide risk for families, particularly for younger individuals. For example, research shows that approximately 50% of suicide deaths among 18- to 20-year-olds, and nearly all suicides by those under 18, involve a family member's firearm. For women, about one third of firearm suicides involve a spouse or partner's firearm.
Since a suicidal crisis cannot be predicted, it is not enough to simply remove firearms during times of increased risk. Clinicians can share 3 pieces of advice with firearm owners and those that live in households with firearms to help prevent suicide.
Research shows that most individuals in suicidal crisis who do not have easy access to a lethal suicide method like a firearm usually do not engage another way to kill themselves. For that reason, removing access to firearms allows time for both the moment of intense suicidal crisis to pass, and also for someone to intervene with potentially lifesaving mental health support and resources.
The most important point to take away is that patients are not averse to conversations about firearms when approached with principles of cultural humility. Training on Counseling on Access to Lethal Means (CALM) is available for free.6
PT: Individuals aged 85 and older had the highest rates of suicide in 2023.2 What does this say about our care for the older population? What can we be doing to encourage mental well-being in our older adults?
Moutier: Individuals aged 85 and older face unique mental health challenges compared with the general population, like coping with chronic or serious illness, losing family and loved ones, and a loss of self-sufficiency. In addition to these risk factors being overlooked, underrecognized, and undertreated, ageism and stigma prevent older adults from seeking care. On the flip side, there is a shortage of geriatricians, geropsychiatrists, or other health professionals trained in suicide and mental health screening, diagnosis, and treatment for the geriatric population.
The health care system must improve access to mental health care to prevent suicide in older adults by training more providers in geriatric mental health, integrating behavioral health into primary care settings, and advocating for Medicare parity in mental health coverage. Medicare has also begun providing payment for suicide preventive care such as screening, risk assessment, and safety planning.6
There are steps we can all take to support the mental health of older adults in our lives, including:
PT: Approximately 30% of individuals with treatment-resistant depression attempt suicide at least once in their lifetime, compared with about 15% of those with nonresistant depression.7 How can we target this particular group of patients?
Moutier: For individuals with treatment-resistant depression, electroconvulsive therapy and several forms of transcranial magnetic stimulation have been found to be helpful in reducing suicide risk.8 There are a few medications or classes of medication clinicians can consider for suicide prevention:
PT: Recent cuts to 988 have made easily accessible suicide prevention resources more complicated, especially for LGBTQ+ youth. What advice do you have for your fellow clinicians in helping this vulnerable group?
Moutier: Recent cuts to 988 for LGBTQ+ youth were not just a political decision, they are a public health failure. The services were not symbolic, they were built on evidence and evaluated for its specific, intended impact as a specialized part of 988. Since the program’s launch in 2022, these services connected more than 1.3 million LGBTQ+ youth in crisis with counselors trained to understand their specific risk factors, trauma, and strengths. For many, this was their first—and only—experience with person-centered care.
The argument from federal officials is that “all counselors are trained to help everyone.” But general training is not enough and it is not a substitute for training and care that is specifically designed with cultural competence to improve outcomes. LGBTQ+ youth are not simply “everyone”—they face unique disparities in mental health outcomes and access to care. That is why I advise clinicians to continue helping LGBTQ+ youth with culturally competent care. It is not a radical concept; it is a well-documented and effective approach for supporting high-risk populations like LGBTQ+ youth and saving lives. Culturally competent care improves access, engagement, and outcomes. When people feel seen, they are more likely to reach out, disclose with greater depth and vulnerability, adhere to care plans, and return to health professionals. Research shows that LGBTQ+ individuals face significantly higher rates of psychological distress yet often delay or avoid care due to fear of discrimination or previous negative experiences. Cultural competence directly counters this and is exactly why the 988 LGBTQ+ service was created from the beginning.
Abruptly removing these services in the midst of a mental health crisis for LGBTQ+ youth is both dangerous and deeply out of touch with clinical best practice. Culturally competent care is not about politics. It is about public health. It is about risk. It benefits high-risk groups, like LGBTQ+ indiivduals, by reducing barriers and strengthening engagement.
PT: In your opinion, what should clinicians be doing in general to stem the tide of suicide?
Moutier: Clinicians play a pivotal role in suicide prevention and there are several evidence-based strategies they can adopt or continue to implement to save lives. Some include the following:
PT: World Suicide Prevention Day is about hope. What words of encouragement do you have for your peers? Are you hopeful that we can reduce the rates of suicide?
Moutier: Mental health professionals are doing some of the most vital, courageous, and compassionate work there is. Every conversation you have with a patient, all the care, empathy, and time you spend listening to patients, and holding onto your own anchors for staying hopeful—even while working with the most challenging patients who suffer—can save lives. Prevention work has its challenges because not every life can necessarily be saved—as is true for other complex health outcomes like cancer or heart disease, even with best practice care—and the medium term impacts of prevention efforts can be harder to measure. Taking care of your own mental health and staying present in your time with patients does create a lifeline of hope, resilience and recovery for people who are struggling. Thank you for showing up on the good days and the hard days.
Even in the face of challenging times, I remain hopeful. Suicide prevention at the population level relies on a long-game strategy with continued research, implementation, and advocacy. If increases in investments continue, a strong, sustained, and fully implemented public health approach can be achieved. They could also lead to rates declining.
This requires all of us—not just mental health professionals—from primary care and health system redesign to universal education in schools and community settings and specially trained peers with lived experience. On an individual level, connection is key in addition to individualized, increasingly personalized strategies in safety planning, medication, and therapy. Suicide risk can be reduced at any stage along the continuum of care from upstream to acute risk, and we all serve multiple roles in our lives, from clinician to community member to family member. In each of our roles, we can bring suicide prevention principles based in science to life. Learn more at afsp.org.
PT: Thank you!
Dr Moutier is Chief Medical Officer, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, New York, NY.
