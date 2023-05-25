Changing the Paradigms of How We Think About Depression

Check out this review of the 2023 APA Annual Meeting presentation on the efficacy and safety of repeat treatment courses using novel medicine, zuranolone.
Greg Mattingly, MD, shares a review of the 2023 APA Annual Meeting presentation that covered long term results of the year long study on intermittent, as-needed zuranolone.
Dr Mattingly is an associate clinical professor at Washington University School of Medicine, and is a physician and principal investigator in clinical trials for Midwest Research Group.