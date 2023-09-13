Choose Life, but Talk About Death

In acute disasters, we see the best of people.
Psychiatry & Society
H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses the multi-faceted topic of death. Thinking about death and dying can help you psychologically, as it helps you think about how you want to live.
Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.