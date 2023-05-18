Climate Psychiatry at APA 2023

Psychiatric Times’ climate editor previews the climate events at this year’s American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting.
Elizabeth Haase, MD, climate editor for Psychiatric Times®, discusses the climate panels and social events coming up at the 2023 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting in San Francisco.
Dr Haase is medical director of psychiatry for Carson Tahoe Regional Center and chairs the climate committees for the APA and the Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry. She is also the climate editor for Psychiatric Times.
The 2023 APA Annual Meeting takes place in San Francisco, California, from May 20 to 24. Visit Psychiatric Times at Booth #1040. We look forward to seeing you there!