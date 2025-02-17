News

Conference Recap: 30th Annual Nevada Psychiatric Association National Psychopharmacology Update

Megan McSweeney

Key Takeaways

  • The EMERGENT-5 trial showed xanomeline and trospium significantly improved PANSS scores in schizophrenia over 52 weeks.
  • The treatment was well tolerated, with mild to moderate gastrointestinal issues as the most common adverse events.
Catch up on coverage from the 30th Annual Nevada Psychiatric Association National Psychopharmacology Update.

Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Xanomeline and Trospium in Schizophrenia: EMERGENT-5 Trial Findings

The EMERGENT-5 trial, a 52-week open-label phase 3 study, evaluated the long-term efficacy and safety of xanomeline and trospium in adults with schizophrenia. Conducted across multiple centers, the trial included 277 participants with stable schizophrenia who had not previously been exposed to this treatment combination. Findings revealed significant and sustained improvements in key clinical measures, notably the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score, the Clinical Global Impression–Severity scale, and PANSS subscale scores. The treatment was generally well tolerated; the most common adverse events were mild to moderate gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea (21.4%), vomiting (17.8%), and constipation (16.8%). Serious adverse events were rare, occurring in only 1.6% of participants. Importantly, the treatment was not associated with significant weight gain or metabolic disturbances; participants experienced an average weight reduction of 2.2 kg over the 52-week period. Read more.

Xanomeline and Trospium Show Long-Term Efficacy and Safety in Schizophrenia Treatment

The EMERGENT-4 trial, a 52-week open-label phase 3 study, evaluated the long-term efficacy and safety of xanomeline and trospium in adults with schizophrenia. This trial demonstrated sustained symptom improvement, with 68.6% of participants achieving a response, defined as a ≥30% reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score. The treatment was generally well tolerated; the most common adverse events were mild to moderate gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea, vomiting, and constipation. Importantly, the treatment was not associated with significant weight gain or metabolic disturbances; participants experienced an average weight reduction of 1.9 kg over the 52-week period. Read more.

Xanomeline and Trospium Improves Social Functioning and Life Engagement in Schizophrenia: EMERGENT Trials Analysis

Recent analyses from the EMERGENT trials have demonstrated that the combination of xanomeline and trospium not only alleviates core symptoms of schizophrenia but also significantly enhances social functioning and life engagement in affected individuals. The initial 3 EMERGENT trials were 5-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies involving 640 participants experiencing acute exacerbations of schizophrenia. Participants were randomized to receive either the xanomeline-trospium combination (314 individuals) or a placebo (326 individuals), with dosages titrated up to 125 mg of xanomeline and 30 mg of trospium administered twice daily. Findings revealed that those treated with xanomeline and trospium exhibited significant improvements in social functioning, as evidenced by a notable reduction in prosocial factor scores compared with the placebo group. These results suggest that this therapeutic combination may offer 2 benefits for individuals with schizophrenia, with effective management of psychotic symptoms and meaningful enhancement of social engagement and quality of life. Read more.

AXS-05 Demonstrates Efficacy and Manageable Adverse Effects in Major Depressive Disorder Treatment

A recent pooled analysis of 2 clinical trials has demonstrated that AXS-05, an investigational treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), offers rapid and sustained reduction in depressive symptoms with a manageable safety profile. AXS-05 combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, functioning as an NMDA receptor antagonist and sigma-1 receptor agonist. Patients experienced significant symptom improvement within the first week of treatment, with sustained efficacy observed over a 6-week period. The most commonly reported adverse effects were dizziness, nausea, and headache, which were generally mild to moderate in severity. Read more.

SPN-820 Shows Rapid and Significant Improvement in Major Depressive Disorder Symptoms

A recent phase 2, open-label clinical trial has demonstrated that SPN-820, a novel antidepressant, provides rapid and substantial improvement in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD). Patients taking SPN-820 alongside their existing antidepressant medication exhibited significant symptom relief within hours of administration, with continued improvement observed over the study period. The rapid onset of action is particularly notable, as conventional antidepressants often require weeks to show full therapeutic effects. The trial results indicate that SPN-820 was well tolerated, with most adverse events being mild to moderate in nature. The findings suggest that SPN-820 could represent a breakthrough in MDD treatment, particularly for individuals who do not respond adequately to standard antidepressants. Read more.

