News|Videos|January 22, 2026

Cultural Education and Public Health: A Conversation With Shambrekia Wise

Psyched Perspectives

Explore how Shambrekia Wise's "Sightseeing with Sandy" series promotes cultural humility and empathy in children through global travel and shared experiences.

PSYCHED PERSPECTIVES

Frank Clark, MD, sat down Shambrekia Wise, an author, entrepreneur, and public health professional, to discuss the origins and aims of the Sightseeing with Sandy children’s book series and related projects.1 Wise described how her training in public health shaped her understanding of social determinants of health, health inequities, and implicit bias, emphasizing that this background fostered empathy, cultural humility, and respect for diverse lived experiences. She explained that these principles were intentionally embedded in the book series, which used global travel as a framework to introduce children to different cultures while reinforcing respect, curiosity, and shared humanity.

Wise highlighted cultural humility as a core theme, noting that travel—both literal and imaginative—encouraged children and adults to approach unfamiliar cultures as guests rather than observers.2 She discussed the collaborative nature of the project with her daughter, Sandy, whose developmental perspective ensured authenticity and clarity for young readers. Parenting themes emerged prominently, including the importance of validating children’s voices, encouraging feedback, and modeling resilience, imperfection, and perseverance.

The inception of Sightseeing with Sandy was traced to a family trip following Wise’s diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, during which Sandy observed the lack of racial diversity in travel spaces. This observation prompted discussions about structural barriers such as finances, time, and health, ultimately inspiring the creation of an accessible travel-centered book series. The discussion framed the project as a response to an identified gap, grounded in problem identification and innovation.

For mental health professionals, Wise emphasized the relevance of the series as a clinical and relational tool. She suggested that culturally affirming materials in clinical spaces could foster connection, safety, and engagement with children, adolescents, and families. The interview concluded with discussion of a complementary educational board game designed to reinforce geography, history, and cultural knowledge through family-based play, further extending the project’s developmental and psychosocial impact.

References

1. Sightseeing with Sandy. Accessed January 22, 2026. https://sightseeingwithsandy.com/

2. Legare CH. The development of cumulative cultural learning. Annu Rev Dev Psychol. 2019;1:119-147.

