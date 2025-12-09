News|Videos|December 9, 2025

Delirium Treatment and Prevention Guidelines: Discussion With Mark Oldham, MD, and John J Miller, MD

Explore the complexities of delirium and its neuropsychiatric disturbances, highlighting innovative treatment approaches and the latest research insights.

TALKING WITH TITANS

In this discussion, John J. Miller, MD, talks with Mark Oldham, MD, on the newly updated APA Practice Guideline for the Prevention and Treatment of Delirium—the first revision in 26 years—and about Oldham’s recent paper discussing a structured framework for understanding the neuropsychiatric disturbances of delirium.1,2 Oldham emphasized that psychiatry’s role in delirium has long been complicated by historical shifts between psychiatric and medical ownership.3 Clinically, consultants are asked not to “treat delirium,” but to manage agitation and related behavioral phenomena, which Oldham suggested should be conceptualized as distinct neuropsychiatric disturbances rather than as delirium itself.

Oldham outlined proposed subtypes, including excessive psychomotor activity, akathisia, inadequate psychomotor activity (from reduced arousal or avolition), psychotic symptoms, emotional disturbances, catatonia, and sleep–wake/circadian disruption. Oldham noted that these categories are provisional and intended to spur research and clinical dialogue. He highlighted the importance of avoiding reflexive antipsychotic use; the evidence for dopamine-driven psychosis in delirium is limited, and alternative mechanisms (eg, serotonergic or sleep-wake dysregulation) may predominate. Stimulants such as low-dose methylphenidate or modafinil may benefit hypoactive or avolitional states, while emotional symptoms and catatonia require tailored evaluation and treatment. He also underscored the growing role of dexmedetomidine and related α2-agonists (eg, clonidine, guanfacine) for hyperactive presentations and sleep promotion without disrupting sleep architecture.

Oldham concluded by urging the field to distinguish core delirium features from its associated disturbances, validate proposed subtypes, test targeted interventions, and ultimately improve patient outcomes through a more nuanced, mechanism-informed approach.

Dr Oldham is a practicing psychiatrist based in Rochester, New York, and an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Dr Miller is Medical Director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor in Chief, Psychiatric Times; Volunteer Consulting Psychiatrist, Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter; Consulting Psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society, Barre, Massachusetts.

References

1. American Psychiatric Association publishes updated comprehensive guideline for the prevention and treatment of delirium. Press release. September 2, 2025. Accessed December 9, 2025. https://www.psychiatry.org/news-room/news-releases/apa-published-updated-guideline-for-delirium

2. Crone C, Fochtmann LJ, Ahmed I, et al. The American Psychiatric Association practice guideline for the prevention and treatment of delirium. Am J Psychiatry. 2025;182(9):880-884.

3. Oldham MA, Slooter AJC, Ely EW, et al. An interdisciplinary reappraisal of delirium and proposed subtypes. J Acad Consult Liaison Psychiatry. 2023;64(3):248-261.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us