News|Articles|November 12, 2025

Dementia Risk May Be Associated With Income Level

Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • Lower income is linked to a higher prevalence of modifiable dementia risk factors, including high blood pressure and depression.
  • Higher income groups show a lower prevalence of most dementia risk factors, except obesity, high cholesterol, and traumatic brain injury.
SHOW MORE

A recent study links lower income to higher dementia risk factors, highlighting the need for targeted interventions in vulnerable populations.

A higher prevalence of risk factors for dementia is associated with lower income, according to a recent study.1 Modifiable risk factors related to dementia like high blood pressure, depression, physical inactivity, and hearing loss were more common in lower income and historically underrepresented racial and ethnic groups.

The study included over 5000 individuals, who were assessed for 13 different dementia risk factors. Risk factors included were low education, obesity, alcohol use, high LDL cholesterol, untreated hearing loss, traumatic brain injury, vision loss, untreated high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, depression, physical inactivity, and social isolation. Data analysis also took into account age, sex, race, and ethnicity. Study authors noted that race and ethnicity, while included in analysis, are socially based constructs and not biological variables. Participants were divided into 6 income groups, from the lowest income group below the federal poverty level to the highest income group at more than 5 times the federal poverty level. For each different income group, investigators determined the percentage of individuals who had each risk factor, along with the percentage of dementia cases that could theoretically be prevented or delayed if those risk factors were eliminated.

“Our results suggest there may be an opportunity to help people reduce their dementia risk factors now, thereby reducing risks among people with lower incomes and historically underrepresented populations in clinical studies, where our study suggests many risk factors are more prevalent,” study author Eric L. Stulberg, MD, MPH, of the Thomas Jefferson University Sidney Kimmel Medical College, said in a press release. Dr Stulberg added that, “It is exciting to see that even late-life risk factors may be targets for interventions. We hope that future studies evaluate if targeting these late-life risk factors may yield benefits, particularly for people who are living below the poverty level.”

Investigators found that higher incomes were associated with lower prevalence of nearly every dementia risk factor analyzed.4 Obesity, high cholesterol, and traumatic brain injury were the factors not found to be lower in the high income groups. Each ascending income group had 100% income increase above the federal poverty level, and each increasing group was 9% less likely to have an additional risk factor at middle age. In the lowest income group (below the poverty level), vision loss and social isolation were notably present risk factors. In this group, investigators calculated that 21% of dementia cases could be mitigated by addressing vision loss, and 20% could be mitigated by addressing social isolation—showing 1 in 5 cases may be associated with vision loss or social isolation in older individuals. Adjusting for income, some risk factors still showed stronger associations for groups historically underrepresented in clinical studies. Black Americans, Mexican Americans, and non-Mexican Hispanic Americans showed higher association for risk factors of diabetes, physical inactivity, obesity, and vision loss, compared with White Americans.

Stulberg pointed out that, “while our results are exploratory and do not show cause and effect, improving access to vision care and reducing social isolation among older adults could potentially have a major impact in those living below the poverty level.”

Authors also noted a limitation of the study that it was not longitudinal, and some information was self-reported by participants, which does not guarantee accurate reporting. These findings are consistent with previous studies examining income or socioeconomic status and dementia risk or prevalence.2,3

References

1. New study reveals how your income may shape your risk of dementia. Press release. November 12, 2025. Accessed November 12, 2025. https://www.aan.com/PressRoom/Home/PressRelease/5295

2. Ou YN, Zhang YB, Li YZ, et al. Socioeconomic status, lifestyle and risk of incident dementia: a prospective cohort study of 276730 participantsGeroscience. 2024;46(2):2265-2279.

3. Heger I, van Boxtel M, Deckers K, et al. Socioeconomic position, modifiable dementia risk and cognitive decline: results of 12-year Maastricht Aging Study. Intl Psychoger. 2025;36(7):574-586.

4. Stulberg EL, Wu C, Law CA, et al. Income, race-ethnicity, and dementia risk factors in the United States. Neurology. 2025;105(11):e214402.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia
Video

PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia

Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA; Dawn I. Velligan, PhD

View more
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

November 21-22, 2025

Register now!
SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy
Case-based Simulation

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy

Nicholas Doher, DO; Babak Tousi, MD

View more
Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us