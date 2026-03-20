Deprescribing: Recommendations From the ASCP Task Force

Now, the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) has released a consensus statement containing recommendations for the deprescribing of psychotropic medications in JAMA Network Open.2 The 45-member international task force undertook a Delphi survey and selective literature review to identify clinical situations favoring psychotropic drug deprescribing. They came to the conclusion that deprescribing should be considered when “benefits are absent or risks outweigh benefits; after assuring adequate adherence and trials; and psychosocial ramifications of medication cessation are considered.”2 Additionally, a patient’s pharmacotherapy regimen should undergo periodic review to ensure that treatments target relevant symptoms and have favorable risk-benefit ratios. You can read the full consensus statement here .

A forthcoming follow-up article will be released soon.

Dr Goldberg is a clinical professor of psychiatry at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY and the immediate-past president of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology.

References

1. Goldberg JF. Deprescribing: does the term belong in the psychiatric lexicon? Psychiatric Times. 2025;42(5).