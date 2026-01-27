FDA Accepts NDA for Priority Review: Centanafadine for Treatment of ADHD
Key Takeaways
- Centanafadine, a first-in-class NDSRI, shows promise for ADHD treatment across varied age groups, with significant symptom improvement in phase 3 trials.
- The drug demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with common adverse events being decreased appetite, nausea, and headache, and low abuse potential.
The FDA has accepted for priority review an NDA for Otsuka's centanafadine, a novel ADHD treatment.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review Otsuka’s New Drug Application (NDA) for centanafadine, an investigational, once-daily extended-release capsule and the first-in-class norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin reuptake inhibitor (NDSRI), for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, adolescents, and adults.1
The NDA, which was first submitted back in
"ADHD manifests differently across patients, highlighting the importance of having multiple therapeutic approaches available," said John Kraus, MD, PhD, the executive vice president and chief medical officer of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization. "The FDA's acceptance and priority review designation of our NDA for centanafadine marks an important milestone in our effort to bring forward a novel treatment option for people living with ADHD. If approved, centanafadine would offer a first-in-class NDSRI option designed to support broad symptom management. We extend our sincere gratitude to the patients, caregivers, and investigators whose participation made this milestone possible."
A recent poster presentation at the 2026 American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Diseases Annual Conference, in San Diego, California, further emphasized centanafadine’s effectiveness. Investigators used intracerebral microdialysis on rats to measure the effects of centanafadine on extracellular monoamines in the prefrontal cortex and ventral striatum. Data showed potential for benefit in symptoms associated with ADHD, such as emotional dysregulation, executive function deficits, and comorbid anxiety symptoms. Centanafadine increased extracellular concentrations of norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin in cortical and subcortical regions, dependent on dose. Increases in concentration plateaued around 60 minutes, with effects maintained through 4 hours. These results confirm centanafadine’s potential benefit to treat symptoms of ADHD.6
The Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date is set for July 24, 2026.
