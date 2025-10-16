News|Articles|October 16, 2025

FDA Approves Uzedy Once-Monthly Extended Release Injectable Suspension for Bipolar I Disorder

Author(s)Leah Kuntz
Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • Uzedy, a long-acting risperidone formulation, is approved for bipolar I disorder, offering three dosing options and rapid therapeutic blood concentration achievement.
  • The approval leverages existing clinical data and Model-Informed Drug Development methodologies, highlighting Uzedy's safety and efficacy.
SHOW MORE

Uzedy, a once-monthly extended release long-acting injectable, is now FDA approved for bipolar I disorder.

Teva Pharmaceuticals recently announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Uzedy (risperidone) as a once-monthly extended-release injectable suspension as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate for the maintenance treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder (BD-I).1

Uzedy is the first subcutaneous, long-acting formulation of risperidone that utilizes SteadyTeq technology, a copolymer technology proprietary to Medincell that controls the steady release of risperidone. Utilizing this technology, therapeutic blood concentrations are reached within 6 to 24 hours of just a single dose. For the BD-I indication, Uzedy is now approved with 3 once-monthly dosing options: 50 mg, 75 mg, and 100 mg.

“Adults living with BD-I experience debilitating manic and depressive symptoms, and today’s FDA approval of UZEDY provides a new long-acting formulation of risperidone that may help address existing unmet needs and treatment gaps,” said Chris Fox, the executive vice president of US Commercial at Teva. “This expanded indication for UZEDY builds on its success in adults living with schizophrenia and demonstrates Teva’s dedication to developing innovative medicines for complex mental health conditions that place a heavy burden on individuals and their caregivers.”

Uzedy extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use was first approved in the US in May 2023 for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia.2 This latest approval is based on existing clinical data for Uzedy, and Model-Informed Drug Development methodologies that leverage previous findings on the safety and efficacy of risperidone formulations already approved for BD-I.

“Bipolar I disorder carries profound implications for a person’s life and is linked to suboptimal long-term outcomes, with treatment adherence to daily oral options frequently presenting as a major impediment to effective care,” said Craig Chepke, MD, DFAPA, the medical director of Excel Psychiatric Associates and scientific director at HMP Global’s Psych Congress events and programs. “The FDA’s decision to expand the indication for Uzedy may help those living with BD-I. As a clinician, I am excited to now have a new treatment option for this complex disease.”

The data reviewed by the FDA to support Uzedy’s approval for the treatment of BD-I includes previous findings of safety and efficacy of past risperidone formulations approved for the treatment of BD-I, in addition to the efficacy and long-term safety and tolerability of Uzedy for the treatment of schizophrenia established in 2 phase 3 pivotal studies: the RISE Study (Risperidone Subcutaneous Extended-Release Study) and the SHINE Study (Safety in Humans of TV-46000 sc INjection Evaluation).

The RISE study, was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy of risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use as a treatment in patients (aged 13 to 65 years) with schizophrenia. Approximately 544 patients were randomized to receive a subcutaneous injection of Uzedy once monthly, once every 2 months, or placebo in a 1:1:1 ratio. The primary endpoint was time to impending relapse.3

The SHINE study was designed to evaluate the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of Uzedy subcutaneously administered once monthly or once every 2 months for up to 56 weeks in 331 patients (aged 13 to 65 years) with schizophrenia. The primary endpoint was the frequency of all adverse events, including serious adverse events.4

“Long-acting injectables are increasingly recognized as key drivers of innovation in CNS therapeutics,” said Christophe Douat, the CEO of Medincell. “We are proud that Uzedy is now available to support patients living with bipolar I disorder. This milestone highlights the exceptional regulatory and commercial execution of our partner, Teva.”

References

1. FDA approves expanded indication for UZEDY® (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension as a treatment for adults living with bipolar I disorder. News release. October 10, 2025. Accessed October 16, 2025. https://ir.tevapharm.com/news-and-events/press-releases/press-release-details/2025/FDA-Approves-Expanded-Indication-for-UZEDY-risperidone-Extended-Release-Injectable-Suspension-as-a-Treatment-for-Adults-Living-with-Bipolar-I-Disorder/default.aspx

2. O’Brien E. FDA approves long-acting treatment for schizophrenia in adults. Psychiatric Times. May 1, 2023. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/fda-approves-long-acting-treatment-for-schizophrenia-in-adults

3. Kane JM, Harary E, Eshet R, et al. Efficacy and safety of TV-46000, a long-acting, subcutaneous, injectable formulation of risperidone, for schizophrenia: a randomised clinical trial in the USA and Bulgaria. Lancet Psychiatry. 2023;10(12):934-943.

4. Kane JM, Eshet R, Harary E, et al. A long-term safety and tolerability study of TV-46000 for subcutaneous use in patients with schizophrenia: a phase 3, randomized, double-blinded clinical trial. CNS Drugs. 2024;38(8):625-636.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy
Case-based Simulation

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy

Nicholas Doher, DO; Babak Tousi, MD

View more
Community Practice Connections™: Optimizing the Management of Tardive Dyskinesia—Addressing the Complexity of Care With Targeted Treatment
Multimedia

Community Practice Connections™: Optimizing the Management of Tardive Dyskinesia—Addressing the Complexity of Care With Targeted Treatment

Ilan Melnick, MD; Alejandro Alva, MD; Linda Trinh, DNP, PMHNP, FNP, MPH

View more
PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia
Video

PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia

Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA; Dawn I. Velligan, PhD

View more
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

November 21-22, 2025

Register now!
Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
(CME Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

(CME Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
(Pharmacist Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

(Pharmacist Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us