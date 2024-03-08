Hymn to Church Basements

Blog
Article

"But where are the songs of praise for church basements? That lower level, that rock bottom room sunken & reverent with flickering lights..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares a poem by Joan Kwon Glass, "Hymn to Church Basements." She has published 3 poetry chapbooks; serves as poet laureate for Milford, CT; teaches creative writing; and is editor in chief for “Harbor Review.” Her poems have been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Related Videos
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
world eye
happy child
border
artificial intelligence
Related Content
soil

Greenhouse

March 6th 2024
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016
Podcast
race

On Your Mark

February 28th 2024
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012
Podcast
train

On the Train From Kyiv to Chelm, October 28th, 2023

February 23rd 2024
Article
“In the realm of psychiatry, the therapeutic value of poetry lies in its ability to transcend the limitations of prose, offering a space for the unsayable and the ineffable.”

Bella, Horrida Bella

January 31st 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.