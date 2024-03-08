Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares a poem by Joan Kwon Glass, "Hymn to Church Basements." She has published 3 poetry chapbooks; serves as poet laureate for Milford, CT; teaches creative writing; and is editor in chief for “Harbor Review.” Her poems have been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.