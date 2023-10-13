"My hands grown tired, my head weighed down with dreams..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "I Sit and Sew" by Alice Moore Dunbar-Nelson, a prominent African American writer involved in the artistic flourishing of the Harlem Renaissance.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.