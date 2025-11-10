News|Videos|November 10, 2025

Identifying and Treating High Functioning Substance Use Disorder

Discover effective strategies for identifying and treating high-functioning addiction in patients while maintaining their daily responsibilities.

Rachel Rohaidy, MD, discusses the diagnostic and therapeutic challenges of helping patients with high-functioning substance use disorder (SUD). Rohaidy emphasized that these patients often maintain careers, family roles, and social responsibilities, making early detection difficult.1 A comprehensive clinical assessment is essential, including detailed inquiry into sleep, irritability, stress management, and subtle functional impairments. Laboratory test evaluation and prescription monitoring may also reveal concerning patterns in these patients.

Because high-functioning individuals frequently exhibit strong denial and heightened concern about stigma or career impact, Rohaidy stressed the importance of nonjudgmental engagement, confidentiality, and rapport between clinician and patient. Motivational interviewing is particularly effective, allowing clinicians to explore discrepancies between patients’ values and substance use without confrontation. Treatment planning should be flexible and discreet, aligning with patients’ professional and personal demands while maintaining clinical effectiveness.

Integrated, multidisciplinary care is important, she said; coordinating psychiatry, psychotherapy, and primary care can optimize outcomes. Family involvement, when appropriate and permitted, can reinforce treatment adherence and support recovery. Rohaidy noted that co-occurring conditions such as anxiety disorders, depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and perfectionistic or high-achieving personality traits are often prevalent.2 In many cases, substance use begins as self-medication for these underlying psychopathologies. Addressing these comorbidities through targeted pharmacologic and psychotherapeutic interventions can reduce reliance on substances for these high-functioning patients.

Ultimately, Rohaidy underscores that clinicians must “meet patients where they are,” balancing empathy, discretion, and medical discovery to preserve function while guiding patients toward sustained recovery.

Dr Rohaidy is a double board-certified psychiatrist in adult and addiction psychiatry at Miami Neuroscience Institute.

References

1. Behind the facade of high-functioning drug addiction. Integrative Life Center. June 24, 2024. Accessed November 6, 2025. https://integrativelifecenter.com/substance-abuse/behind-the-facade-of-high-functioning-drug-addiction/

2. Common Comorbidities with Substance Use Disorders Research Report. National Institutes on Drug Abuse (US); 2020.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia
Video

PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia

Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA; Dawn I. Velligan, PhD

View more
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

November 21-22, 2025

Register now!
SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy
Case-based Simulation

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy

Nicholas Doher, DO; Babak Tousi, MD

View more
Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us